Can you play Lethal Company in VR? Answered

Is there a way to make this game even scarier?

Can you experience the terrors of being The Company’s garbage disposal in VR? I’m not too sure, it may feel a little too real once that airlock opens and you’re out in the lethal elements of space.

Rising on Steam, Lethal Company is rapidly growing in popularity, but is this co-op horror game available in VR?

Is VR available on Lethal Company?

The scenery of Experimentation Moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The sad truth is no, there is currently no VR support available.

Rather bizarrely, however, YouTuber POiiSED managed to get this game going with a VR headset on Nov. 15. Whether this means it is actually compatible but players have yet to try it is uncertain but there is a chance VR can be used through the Unity engine to simultaneously play Lethal Company via mouse and keyboard with the VR headset enabled.

Lethal Company is surprisingly tough for a horror game, especially if you are riding solo. But it can be equally tough getting through your quota with friends who aren’t taking the game too seriously (and rightly so). The running animations are distracting, the Clown and Air horns are soul-destroying, and having the ability to vibe to the Boombox’s banging tunes with emoting after goofily running around the place takes you away from the serious nature of Lethal Company. After all, if you don’t hit your quota, the next thing you’ll see is outer space from the outside of the ship. With the scares and comedy on point, many want to experience the VR version of Lethal Company.

For now, there appears to be no way to get Lethal Company to work on VR as the game does not support it via its Steam product page. Who knows if this will change but many fans want to see an optional mode where VR is usable in Lethal Company.