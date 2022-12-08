Can you play Dwarf Fortress on Mac?

Dwarf Fortress has finally hit Steam as an official game after over 20 years of development, evolving into one of the most complicated world simulators to date.

Over the last two decades, players have built innumerable fortresses and lost just as many to the worlds of Dwarf Fortress. While players have been playing on PC for years, Mac fans want to know if they can join the fun.

The world of Dwarf Fortress can run heavily on some PCs, so it makes sense it may also have trouble on older Macs. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not you can play Dwarf Fortress on Mac.

Can Dwarf Fortress run on a Mac?

The simple answer is yes, but it’s a little more complicated than that. There is the classic version of Dwarf Fortress that was released before the most recent Steam version, which offers brand-new improvements to systems and graphics.

Unfortunately, the most updated version on Steam is only available for PC players.

On the other hand, players can download the classic Mac version from the official Bay 12 Games website.

This game features some older features and won’t have updated graphics, but it will largely be the same game players have fallen in love with over the last two decades. Using the above link, you can also see the patch notes leading up to the Steam launch.

Even if they can’t experience it on Valve’s program yet, the music from Dwarf Fortress is available for players on Steam. While fans wait for the game to be ported to Steam, they can play the classic version while jamming out to the most recent game music.