Are Rick and Morty in High on Life?

High on Life is the latest chaotic adventure from the mind of Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games and it evolves on everything the developer did with the first game.

As is expected from Roiland at this point, High on Life is a comedic sci-fi adventure where the players will have their lives crashed by an old man and an alien invasion. This also happens to sound like another classic project from Justin Roiland.

Because of the name attached to this project, many players are curious whether or not the duo from Rick and Morty will make an appearance in this classic bounty hunter adventure.

Here’s all the information you need to know about whether Rick and Morty appear in High on Life.

Do Rick and Morty show up in High on Life?

Unfortunately for fans of shows Roiland has been in like Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty, there don’t seem to be any clear references between the two titles. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any indirect references, with the voices of Rick and Morty arguably appearing in the game, just as different characters.

There are also other voices from those series that are placed heavily throughout High on Life. Thomas Middleditch and Mary Mack are both major characters from Solar Opposites and their voices make up a considerable portion of some of the species in the game.

This makes the game enjoyable for fans of these series as they can recognize and appreciate recurring voice actors.

There are references to Squanch Games’ past title, Trover Saves the Universe via an in-game poster that’s available on one of the warp discs. There may be hidden references in the game to the major animated shows, but there’s nothing that explicitly connects the two universes together.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not Rick and Morty are in High on Life.