All lost movie tapes locations in Goat Simulator 3: The Lost Tapes quest

How did these tapes all get scattered in the first place?

Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic adventure from Coffee Stain Studios and manages to evolve on everything that made the first game special. There is a wide range of new quests and collectibles to keep players’ attention, including finding lost tapes for a movie theater. Players won’t be told where to look, just that these tapes are somewhere in the world.

Fortunately, you won’t have to look very far to ensure you return all the tapes back to the movie theater. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find all the lost movie tapes for the Lost Tapes quest in Goat Simulator 3.

All lost movie tapes locations

Once you find one of the lost tapes, bring it back to the movie theater and place it inside the large tape player inside the theater.

Tape one – Horror Movie

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

You’ll find one of the lost tapes on top of the movie theater, which means you’ll need to use the bouncy surfaces and fire escapes to climb to the roof. Once you get there, collect the Horror Movie tape from the middle of the roof and carry it back into the theater.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Tape two – Love

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

This tape is also hidden near the theater and is much easier to get to. First, head to the front of the theater and face the entrance. Then, go to the right side of the building and follow the wall until you see a wooden bridge. Across that wooden bridge, you’ll notice a lost tape sitting on a beach towel next to a volleyball.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Tape three – Co-living with a Goat EP 01

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

You’ll need to look in this house in the Suburbs to find the Co-living with a Goat lost tape. It’s located directly east of the Pool Party location. You’ll know you’re at the right house when you hear the old song from the original Goat Simulator. Inside, you’ll see a living area with the tape laying next to some workout equipment.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Tape four – Where the Heck is Steve?

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

To find the “Where the Heck is Steve?” lost tape, you should head to the town square in Downtown. In the main square, you can look behind the red stairs in the booth to find the tape sitting on the top of the counter.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Tape five – Reinfaus – A Bag’s Beginning

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

To find the Reinfaus tape, you’ll need to head to the top of this building in the downtown area. You can get here by following the power lines leading down from the building and then using them to grind to the top. You’ll find the Reinfaus lost tape on top of a billboard that’s advertising the same movie.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

This article will continue to be updated as soon as more tapes are found.