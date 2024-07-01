Image Credit: Bethesda
All Gear Score brackets in Dark and Darker

Know your score.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 03:27 am

Depending on the quality of gear you have on your character in Dark and Darker, you might be matched against other players who have similar gear.

This creates an even playing field for everyone, so no one starting for the first time will come across a decked-out player with Legendary or Unique items. With three brackets overall, you might be dropped into when you enter a Normal run.

What is the Gear Score bracket for Normals in Dark and Darker?

gear score number in dark and darker
That little number makes a big difference. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can see two numerical figures in Dark and Darker at the bottom of your inventory screen. One is the amount of gold on your person and another is called a Gear Score.

The number beside this is the score of all the gear you have on at that time, regardless if you have it equipped. Rarer weapons equal a higher Gear Score and Dark and Darker use that to put you up against opponents with the same gear value to make matchmaking fairest.

You’ll be paired up with players in three distinct brackets when you matchmake. These include, according to the Dark and Darker Wiki, the following:

  • Low gear bracket (Zero to 24 Gear Score)
  • Moderate gear bracket (25 to 124 Gear Score)
  • High gear bracket (125 plus Gear Score)

The developers can change this at any time or add additional brackets in the future. As for High-Roller matches, there are no brackets, and players can match up with anyone, no matter what gear they are wearing.

