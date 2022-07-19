All flower locations in Antvillage in Stray to complete the plant badge

There are plenty of things to do and find in the main villages in Stray, and Antvillage, the most vertical of all of the locations in the game, is no exception.

Before players move on to find Clementine, they can do several things in Antvillage, such as mess up a Majong game for two robots, find more memories, and find new places to scratch or nap.

Once players start climbing the village, they’ll run into a robot called Malo.

Screengrab via BlueTwelve Studio

Malo has cultivated plants that can live without sunlight, as with all plants that live in the Walled City. Malo has found some colors, but she needs three that she can’t find. Those colors are red, yellow, and purple. She tasks the cat with finding them, and all three can be found without leaving Antvillage.

You will also need the plant badge if you want to complete all of the badges and get the achievement for it. This badge doesn’t take particularly long to find, but one of the plants is a little out of the way.

Here’s how to find all three of the plants that Malo is looking for.

Purple flowers

Screengrab via BlueTwelve Studio

The purple flowers are probably the ones players will come across naturally. They’re growing on a tree poking out of the village itself. Players just need to climb out to a limb of the tree and snap up the flower in order to get the first of the three colors. Players can grab this on their way up Antvillage, even before they talk to Malo.

Red flowers

Screengrab via BlueTwelve Studio

The red flowers are a little more out of the way than the purple ones. You’ll need to find the bucket next to the robots playing Majong and then parkour your way down to the trash heap, jump across the barrels floating along the water, and then grab the red flower next to two robots who are scouring the area.

Yellow flowers

Screengrab via BlueTwelve Studio

Likely the hardest to find of the bunch, the yellow flowers are quite a bit out of the natural landscape of the village. They’re near a pipe next to an area with a couch and can be found just above the purple flowers. Jump down onto the pipe and walk along the side of the village a bit to find the yellow flower.

Screengrab via BlueTwelve Studio

When you’ve found all three flowers, return to Malo and she’ll award you with the plant badge. This is the only Stray collectible in Antvillage besides the memories and scratch areas. After that, you can move on to the next part of the story to complete the last of the badges in Midtown.