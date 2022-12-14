These are all of the achievements in High on Life

High on Life is the latest comedy adventure from Squanch Games, headed by animator and writer Justin Roiland. Throughout the game, there are a bunch of opportunities for players to do things that aren’t required by the game’s main story. When doing certain actions, players will unlock achievements that show their skills and exploration of the world.

Some achievements are clear in how to get them while others may require some snooping around each world. Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the achievements in High on Life.

What are all the achievements in High on Life?

Players will unlock some achievements just by playing much of the game, with some hidden and meant to encourage further exploration of the game, so beware of spoilers. There are a total of 29 achievements in High on Life and they include the following:

Fallout Doesn’t Let You Do This – Kill Slumsley, the child in the tunnel leading to the Slums

– Kill Slumsley, the child in the tunnel leading to the Slums Bring a Knife to a Gun Fight – Get Knifey

– Get Knifey First Bounty Down – Defeat 9-Torg in the Slums

– Defeat 9-Torg in the Slums Don’t Knife the Hand that Feeds – Take Knifey’s advice and stab Gene in the gut

– Take Knifey’s advice and stab Gene in the gut Graduation – Defeat Douglas

– Defeat Douglas Sweezy Like Sunday Morning – Get the Sweezy Gatlian

– Get the Sweezy Gatlian Gunning for your Job – Use Sweezy to boss around the office Moplets

– Use Sweezy to boss around the office Moplets Cold-Blooded Driller – Defeat Krubis

– Defeat Krubis Satisfied Gus-tomer – Get the Gus Gatlian

– Get the Gus Gatlian Are you Packin’? – Get the Jetpack

– Get the Jetpack Creature Feature – Get the Creature Gatlian

– Get the Creature Gatlian Who’s the Boss? – Defeat the Skrendel Brothers

– Defeat the Skrendel Brothers RIP Davey Glutes – Obtain the Mag-Boots

– Obtain the Mag-Boots Hardest Battle in the Game – Defeat Dr. Giblets

– Defeat Dr. Giblets Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood – Pay your bill at Applebee’s

– Pay your bill at Applebee’s Spent 15 Hours at the Alien Stip Club – Given by Nipulon during his boss fight as a joke

– Given by Nipulon during his boss fight as a joke Self-Actualization – Defeat Nipulon

– Defeat Nipulon Lezduit! – Get the Lezduit Gatlian

– Get the Lezduit Gatlian Series Wrap on Suit-O – Say goodbye to Suit-O in the final battle

– Say goodbye to Suit-O in the final battle Playing Favorites – Sacrifice any other Gatlian than Kenny during the final battle

– Sacrifice any other Gatlian than Kenny during the final battle Legendary Bounty Hunter – Defeat Garmantuous and beat the game

– Defeat Garmantuous and beat the game We’re All Very Impressed, Trust Me – Juggle an enemy five times in the air

– Juggle an enemy five times in the air Eye Scream, You Scream – Pop 20 Grunt eyeballs

– Pop 20 Grunt eyeballs A Starfish is Born – Watch Globo’s rise to fame

– Watch Globo’s rise to fame We Paid for the Rights to Put a Whole Movie – Summon the movie theater Warp Disc, sit, and watch part of the movie

– Summon the movie theater Warp Disc, sit, and watch part of the movie Epic Legendary Prize – Sit through the entire countdown show on TV

– Sit through the entire countdown show on TV Luglox Genocide – Find and open every Luglox chest

– Find and open every Luglox chest Mods Please Ban – Unlock every post in the Bounty Hunter forums

– Unlock every post in the Bounty Hunter forums Playing Card to Get – Unlock all the trading cards in the game

Many of these achievements will be earned just by playing through the game, but players will have to work hard for some, especially the collectible achievements. That’s all you need to know about all the achievements in High on Life.