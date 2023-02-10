Should you keep the Gobstones or give them to Zenobia in Hogwarts Legacy

Players are presented with the opportunity to forge their own magical path in Hogwarts Legacy through in-game decisions. The freedom that the witchcraft and wizarding game presents oftentimes comes with tough decisions to make, including whether or not to return Zenobia’s Gobstones during the “Gobs of Gobstones” quest.

Decisions in Hogwarts Legacy certainly come with consequences or benefits, so it is important for players to think carefully when making them.

If you’re unsure whether you want to keep or return Zenobia’s Gobstones, here is everything you need to know about the impacts of the decision that you make.

Should you keep or return Zenobia’s Gobstones in Hogwarts Legacy?

Anytime players pass the area where Zenobia Noke is hanging around in The Astronomy Wing, they’ve likely heard her calling for someone to help. This is because some other students lost to her in Gobstones and scattered her entire set around the castle.

Zenobia thinks she does not know the proper spells to retrieve her Gobstones, so she asks players for their help. Getting the Gobstines is easy enough since they all appear marked on the map immediately and can be gathered by utilizing the Accio spell, but the hard part comes when players must decide whether to return or keep them.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

What happens if you return Zenobia’s Gobstones in Hogwarts Legacy?

If you return Zenobia’s Gobstones, she will be quite happy and proclaim she wants to go play against students again. Players can choose to encourage or discourage her decision, which doesn’t affect the outcome of the quest or how Zenobia treats them, and will then receive a reward.

What happens if you keep Zenobia’s Gobstones in Hogwarts Legacy?

If you choose to keep Zenobia’s Gobstones, she will be quite angry with you and ask again before then storming off. You’ll still receive a reward for completing the quest even if you choose to keep the Gobstones.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Regardless of which option you choose, you’ll still be rewarded with the Orbicular wand handle and some experience. After the quest is concluded, you will have negative interactions with Zenobia when you run into her around the castle if you chose to keep them but the students who were mean to her will be friendly to you. Alternatively, returning the Gobstones to Zenobia will cause her to be kind and friendly toward you when you run into her.