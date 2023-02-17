How to get into the headmaster’s office in Hogwarts Legacy

The headmaster’s office is one of the most treasured locations in all of Hogwarts castle. The office is home to many memorable scenes in the Harry Potter books and films, but in Hogwarts Legacy, players won’t get to see much of it. In fact, for most of the game, players won’t even be able to get inside.

But there will come a point when players are granted access and they can explore the office in (mostly) its entirety. There are some prerequisites that players must meet before they can fully explore the headmaster’s office in Hogwarts Legacy, though.

Getting into the headmaster’s office in Hogwarts Legacy

The only way you are able to enter the headmaster’s office is by reaching the main story quest titled “Polyjuice Plot.” This is a late-game quest that’s given to you by Professor Fig. We won’t spoil the exact context behind this quest, but as the name suggests, you have to use Polyjuice Potion. As Harry Potter fans will know, this potion turns the drinker into a targeted person.

For this quest, you will be turning into the headmaster himself, Phineas Nigellus Black. After you’ve successfully become the ancestor of Sirius Black, you will be able to enter the headmaster’s office because, after all, you’re technically the headmaster. But you will need a password to the office.

Black’s house elf, Scrope, will give you some hints about this password, but you need to answer his questions exactly right to get the full code. The answers to his questions in order are: “You dare question me?” and “It’s to do with purity of blood.” After picking these two dialogue options, Scrope will give you the password and you will be able to enter the headmaster’s office.

It’s recommended that you unlock Alohomora level three before progressing this quest, though. Inside the office, you will find a number of level three locks, and you won’t be able to open them if you have a lesser version of the Unlocking Charm. To upgrade Alohomora to level three, deliver a total of 22 Demiguise Statues to Gladwin Moon.

Location of the headmaster’s office in Hogwarts Legacy

The location of the office is deep inside Hogwarts. Open up your map and press the Grand Staircase Floo Flame flag. In this section, select the Trophy Room Floo Flame and fast travel there. From this location, turn directly around and walk down the hallway in front of you. Keep walking until you reach a gold horse and then take a right. You will see a locked door, which you need to unlock using Alohomora.

Keep going straight down the hallway until you reach a staircase with green lights. Go up the staircase and then take a left. At the end of this hallway, you will reach a giant door with a symbol and lock in the middle of it. This is the headmaster’s office, but you need to be turned into headmaster Black and recite the password for the door to open.