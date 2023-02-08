There are several lakes distributed across the map of Hogwarts Legacy, the new open-world RPG title set almost 200 years before the events narrated in the original Harry Potter novel, and the game allows you to go underwater, but it’s not that simple.

If you want to dive underwater in Hogwarts Legacy or need to do it in order to complete one of the game’s quests ‘Lost Atrolabe’, there are a few steps that you must follow. It’s not like there’s a mechanic tied to it, but the game doesn’t allow you to simply dive anywhere you want, which is leading to confusion in the early-access period.

How to dive underwater in Hogwarts Legacy

You can dive underwater in the several lakes featured in Hogwarts Legacy, but you can’t dive beside the specific spots that each lake has.

You’ll need to jump in the lake and swim towards specific spots with swirling waters and once you’re close enough, interact with it by pressing Square on PlayStationcController, X if you’re playing on an Xbox controller, or toggle F if you’re using mouse and keyboard on PC.

This will lead your wizard or witch to dive underwater and get a specific loot, which can be a plaid blazer, an ensemble, or a palmette scarf. In the ‘Lost Astrolable’ side quest, you’ll recover the Pinch-Smedley family astrolabe for Grace in the Black Lake and will be properly introduced to how to dive underwater in Hogwarts Legacy.

If you’re looking to explore every lake in Hogwarts Legacy and see what kind of loot they have underwater, you can fly across the lake on your broom or mount to spot all the swirling points you can interact with and dive to collect the loot. This could save you a lot of time instead of just swimming and finding the spots.