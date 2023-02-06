Hogwards Legacy, the new open-world action role-playing game based on J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, has an extensive character creation process as soon as you hop into the game for the first time, allowing you to create your own version of a witch or wizard.

The character creator of Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of depth to make sure players have many options while setting up their character in the game. The character creator, for example, has several body and facial shapers as well as skin colors and scars that you can choose for your witch or wizard.

While Hogwarts Legacy has an immersive process for character creation, you must proceed carefully because there are some customization features that become locked once you’re done creating your character and the game story has started.

Here’s what you can change in your character after you finish the character creation and how to do it.

How to change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy

As we said, the customization options for your character become limited after you start the story. You won’t be able to change your face, body structure, gender, or voice beyond the starting point of Hogwarts Legacy—unless Avalanche Studios adds the famous Polyjuice Potion as downloadable content down the road.

You can, however, change your hairstyle and hair color throughout your journey in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you unlock Hogsmeade, you’ll gain access to the game’s barber shop Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium. For 20 coins, you can change your haircut, and hair color, and even add some scars to the character.

So as long as you have enough coins, you can slightly change your look whenever you feel that your character could use a different haircut or hair color. But if you want to alter the body structure or your face in Hogwarts Legacy once you’re done creating your character, you’ll, unfortunately, have to start a new game.