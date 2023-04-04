Hogwarts Legacy Hogsmeade boarded door: What is it for and how to open it

It's creepy and not for the feint of heart.

Set in the 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting action and adventure RPG that takes players across Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and several other locations to solve mysteries and defeat their foes.

Along the way, you’ll make friends, learn a variety of spells, tame magical beasts, and complete trials Merlin created during his time at Hogwarts, which offer rewards you don’t want to miss out on.

During the many hours of exploring the wonderful wizarding world, players have encountered a boarded-up door in Hogsmeade, with many wondering what it is and how to open it.

So, what is it, and how do you open the boarded door in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy: The boarded door in Hogsmeade, explained

The boarded door in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy is the location for a PlayStation-exclusive quest. So, unfortunately, if you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy on any platform other than PlayStation, you won’t be able to access this area or this quest.

But there is still a catch for PlayStation players. You won’t be able to access the quest until you’ve finished the main story quest Fire and Vice.

Once you complete this quest, you’ll see Penny the house elf outside the building with the boarded door, and she’ll give you the quest, Minding Your Own Business. The quest seems pretty straightforward at first, as it involves purchasing a shop from Cassandra Mason and getting rid of the ghosts inside it.

However, it’s time-consuming as you must repair the shop and venture below it to uncover a creepy room with mannequins hanging from the ceiling.

Screengrab via Sony on YouTube

And there are even more of them that love to fight. You’ll then progress through many puzzles until you fight Fastidio, the ghost.

Afterward, you’ll face Cassandra, who happens to be one of the bad guys. But, as soon as you defeat her, you can return to Penny, name your shop, and complete the quest.

Will Minding Your Own Business be available on Xbox or PC?

According to the official trailer for the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop, this will be an exclusive PlayStation quest until Feb. 10, 2024.

After this, it hasn’t yet been revealed whether the quest will be available across all platforms or if it will be removed from Hogwarts Legacy entirely.

So, this is what the boarded door in Hogsmeade is and how to open it. And if you’re ready to face the creepiest dungeon in Hogwarts Legacy—good luck!