Here is your first look at Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch

Let's just hope it runs as well as it looks.

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the biggest success stories of 2022 and it hasn’t even launched on Nintendo Switch yet. Well, as the day for this to happen draws nearer and nearer, Nintendo has shared a glimpse at the port—and it looks exactly how you’d imagine.

Nintendo Switch appears to be the least visually impressive way to play Hogwarts Legacy, but at least this release means Nintendo gamers can finally explore the magical school in all its glory. In a string of screenshots shared with the game’s store listing, we see the substantially lower graphical compromise required to run on this older system.

At its core Hogwarts Legacy is the same game; however, textures have been downgraded to run on the Switch resulting in a less defined look. Of course, given the system can be used in handheld it’s no real surprise that changes had to be made, and it doesn’t look like the worst port we’ve seen.

First look at screenshots of Hogwarts Legacy running on Nintendo Switch hardware: https://t.co/PdmWlD0Js7 pic.twitter.com/h9SiloA6Gf — Nintendeal 👻🎃 (@Nintendeal) October 17, 2023

We’ll need to see how it runs on the console before we can truly judge the game’s Switch version. The first footage should surface closer to its November release date. One would expect that this version will receive similar changes to the PS4 and Xbox One releases of Hogwarts Legacy which ushered in new loading screens and terrain changes to help run on the hardware.

Gamers who are jumping into this wizarding world for the first time with the Nintendo Switch launch can net themselves a free Onyx Hippogriff mount simply for pre-ordering. The new Hogwarts Legacy eShop listing pre-orders are now available.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to land on Nintendo Switch this Nov. 14. Hopefully this release date sticks and the Switch game doesn’t face any more last-minute delays. If you want to pre-install and minimize downtime we suggest pre-ordering on the eShop which can be done as of today.

