Will Honkai: Star Rail get a PvP mode?

Honkai: Star Rail features great combat mechanics, leaving many players wondering if they’ll be able to hone their skills and put them to the test against their friends in the future.

The game didn’t include any PvP mechanics at launch, and the developer didn’t mention adding one in their roadmap. Since then, however, seasons brought new end-game modes such as Swarm Disaster, and more content to discover.

At the time of writing, the only social features included in the HoYoverse gacha game are the friends list and support option. Using that option, Honkai players can include the featured character of a friend into their team to fight in their team.

Using a friend’s character as support will grant them Credits as a reward for the help given, but this aside, you don’t have many interaction options with other players.

The Support option is handy, but it’s not available for the hardest fights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Will a PvP mode join Honkai: Star Rail?

HoYoverse has yet to mention any plans of adding PvP to Honkai: Star Rail in the future, so players shouldn’t get their hopes up on the matter.

There’s even less chance to see a PvP mode join the game since the developer’s games aren’t known for this aspect. Genshin Impact was released in 2020 and has yet to see a PvP mode add up to the activity options.

What’s more is that social features, in general, are far from the focus of the developer. So players might have to wait a while before seeing more of them being introduced into their last title. Lastly, leaks are frequent throughout HoYo’s games, and yet, nothing has come up for Honkai, so far.

This article will be updated if more information is known on the matter.

About the author