This ridiculous Honkai Star Rail glitch stretches its most popular character, literally

Honkai: Star Rail‘s most popular character, Kafka, has become available to players with the release of the game’s latest 1.2 update on Aug. 9. Shortly after her release, a player encountered a ridiculous glitch that literally stretches Kafka’s physicality.

Reddit user u/NitzKap recently posted a video of an absurd glitch that sees the five-star character’s abdomen stretching with every step the player takes, temporarily increasing her height.

The post has since received almost two thousand upvotes with several amusing comments like “this is cursed” and “she’s beginning to MORB.”

This doesn’t visibly affect other aspects of the game, but it’s one of the many jarring oddities in Honkai, such as a glitch that gave the screen a purple or pink effect and one that turned the entire screen black with only a character’s face visible.

Kafka, a five-star Lightning character, joined the game’s roster with her banner on Aug. 9 as part of the 1.2 ‘Even Immortality Ends’ update. The update also added the five-star Wind character Blade, and the four-star Physical character Luka.

While most fans find it amusing, developer miHoYo has yet to comment on the glitch, so we’ll just have to wait to see if it’s a major or consistent issue in the game and when a fix might be released for it.

