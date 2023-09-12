This leaked Honkai: Star Rail ability will make hunting chests a breeze

A fresh leak showed us a new ability of Topaz & Numby that will help you explore the world of Honkai: Star Rail. Topaz’s partner, a cute Trotter named Numby, will be able to locate chests when exploring and lead you to them.

Recent exploration footage shows Numby chasing towards the chest in what looks like a new area in Belobog. It’s not too hard to find chests in Honkai: Star Rail, but some of them can be quite tricky. With Topaz & Numby on the field that issue will fade away almost completely.

It’s unclear how exactly the ability will work as there were already leaks of Topaz’s kit with no mention of the chest hunting. It’s possible that her Technique will be replaced or Numby will look for chests passively as you explore the world.

Topaz & Numby is a recently announced 5-star character in Honkai: Star Rail. She follows the Path of the Hunt and uses the Fire element. This makes her the first Fire Hunt character in the game and potentially a good Fire DPS character.

At the moment, there are four Fire characters in the game. Two of them are supports (Fire Trailblazer and Asta). The other two are meant for DPS (Hook and Himeko), but none of them can be called outstanding in terms of damage.

The fact that this is the first ability in the game that helps with exploration paired with Topaz being a first Fire Hunt character will make her a worthy pick in the upcoming update.

Topaz & Numby are expected to be available during the second phase of the 1.4 update in Honkai: Star Rail along with a 4-star Fire Nihility character Guinaifen.

