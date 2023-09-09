How to trigger Emergency in Honkai Star Rail’s Swarm Disaster

A new high-difficulty activity is keeping Honkai: Star Rail players busy, and many are stuck in its completion. Emergency occurrences might help players get more rewards and Blessings to prepare them for the level’s Elite domain.

There are ways to increase the chances of Emergencies spawning in Swarm Disaster, but there are no guaranteed ways to trigger them. They feature several different effects, from turning domains into their Swarm version to granting direct rewards like Curios and Blessings.

When first heading into the Swarm Disaster event and trying to complete its challenging levels, players might be tempted to go straight to the Elite domain. But unlocking the right Blessings will be key to your progression, especially since enemies will also get bonuses as you progress through the levels.

Triggering Emergencies in Honkai Star Rail‘s Swarm Disaster, a guide

You might miss the Emergencies for a while when completing Swarm Disaster levels since they are not introduced to players when they complete the quest’s first steps and discover the activity in the tutorial.

But if you already encountered one in some way, you might wonder how to trigger more of them, so that you get more chances of earning Blessings that will help you in your journey. They will also unlock more missions from the Trail of Pathstrider.

At the time of writing, players have not found clear ways to increase the chances of triggering Emergencies in Swarm Disaster levels. The only sure way to get more chances of getting one is to take some detours instead of going straight for the Boss domain. In general, you’ll have more opportunities for occurrences when entering additional Domains.

What are the Emergency’s effects in Honkai: Star Rail?

There are several Emergency effects possible, and while some might seem to you as punishments, they’ll offer more opportunities for rewards as well as more challenges.

Emergency effects can directly give players specific Curios, or Blessings. The challenges, on the other side, will transform domains into their Swarm version.

Combat : Swarm. Enemies change, and players get Blessings of Propagation as rewards.

: Swarm. Enemies change, and players get Blessings of Propagation as rewards. Occurrence : Swarm. Your choices will alter Swarm’s alertness. Players will have to keep it low to get easier encounters.

: Swarm. Your choices will alter Swarm’s alertness. Players will have to keep it low to get easier encounters. Boss: Swarm. The boss changes for a Swarm one, and defeating him will get you the completion of the level.

