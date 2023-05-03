How to complete the Signs of Fragmentum quest in Honkai: Star Rail

The Signs of Fragmentum can be considered one of the most frustrating Adventure Missions in Honkai: Star Rail. It tests the players’ awareness of their in-game surroundings, even for places they might not be able to venture onto.

At first glance, the quest seems quite simple. You have to collect beacon data by hovering their camera over cute ghost-like forms called Wubbaboos. The problem comes with finding the location of all of the Wubbaboos, though.

The quest has three different difficulty tiers, and in each one, you will likely find it hard to locate one or two Wubbaboos. For those who are struggling with this, here is how you can complete the Signs of Fragmentum quest for each difficulty level in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to do the Signs of Fragmentum quest in Honkai: Star Rail

In Difficulty I, you need to find four Wubbaboos.

The first one is near the Sustenance Anchor where you spawn.

You need to go ahead and enter the right corridor to find the second one standing near the Antimatter Legion monster.

You need to go back to the left corridor and enter the Curio storage room. The third Wubbaboo will be present at the end the room on the left side.

The tricky part will be to find the fourth one, which is located above the entrance of the corridor.

In Difficulty II, you need to find five Wubbaboos.

The first one is hovering below the round platform on the right side of where you spawned. The second one hides behind the plants in the left corner of the control room ahead. Go toward the right corridor and enter the last room. After completing the passageway puzzle, you will be able to reach the end and spot the third one. The fourth Wubbaboo will be hiding underneath the bridge at the end of the left corridor. The final one is located above the storage room entrance present in the control room on left corridor.

In Difficulty III, you need to find five Wubbaboos again.

The first one hovers in the gap present between the elevator and the round platform. The second one can be found ahead. You have to complete the passageway puzzle to reach it. The third Wubbaboo hides under the bridge that allows you to reach the second one. The fourth one is on the opposite side of the round platform. You need to complete the passageway puzzle on the left to reach the room where it hides. For the final one, you go to the control room on the right side and take the right corridor again. The Wubbaboo will be floating above the window at the end of the corridor.

The Signs of Fragmentum is a Warring Expedition quest, which means players can repeat it countless times. But the first-time exploration rewards can only be obtained in the first clear.

Here is an important tip for players that I have found: the quest can be completed without fighting the enemy Antimatter Legion. Players must be quick to prevent aggroing the nearby enemies and use their camera to record the beacon data through the Wubbaboos and flee.