Honkai: Star Rail’s Aetherium Wars is unapologetically copying Pokémon—and it’s hilarious

You can tell the devs had fun with this one.

The Trailblazer featured on a big screen after winning the Aetherium Wars event while a crowd of contestants they beat look up at them and sparklers go off.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

As you begin your journey through Honkai: Star Rail’s Aetherium Wars event, you’ll probably feel like something is slightly familiar, and this feeling will only grow as you progress further into the event.

Aetherium Wars starts off as a tournament that feels slightly reminiscent of Pokémon, but it eventually becomes a full-blown copy of the iconic franchise. And it is absolutely intentional because the references are so obvious and hilarious that even someone with only a general knowledge of Pokémon like me can recognize what’s happening.

This Honkai: Star Rail event shamelessly parodies Pokémon, and it comes across as one big love letter to it.

Three Aether Spirits posing together.
There are a ton of Aether Spirits you can collect and build. Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are the more obvious nods like the Aether Spirits system where you need to fight each creature before you can obtain it or the battle system that places you against progressively tougher opponents as you work your way to becoming the champion. But there are also some more subtle references like the two IPC guards that mimic the behavior of Team Rocket as they follow you everywhere attempting to steal your Warp Trotter, just like the Pokémon duo do with Pikachu, only to lose to you every single time.

The IPC duo actually sounds so identical to the real Team Rocket that players are convinced it’s the actual voice actors, but the devs haven’t revealed who is behind the voice of these villains just yet. Regardless of whether or not this is the case, these voice actors certainly did their best impersonation of the iconic duo.

You have to work your way through Victory Zones, and any time another player sees you, a comical exclamation point appears above their head, they say some kind of strange one-liner, and combat commences. The dialogue you hear from other competitors is almost always extremely goofy and over the top, and it’s also very clearly Honkai: Star Rail exaggerating the Pokémon process.

The Trailblazer preparing to enter battle with another competitor after locking eyes with them.
This is by far one of the funniest dialogue lines I’ve ever experienced in Honkai: Star Rail. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Trailblazer tells their Warp Trotter to use Tackle at one point, which is a very common Pokémon move. A mysterious character named Giovanni also acts as your guide for the entire event, which seems to be yet another pretty obvious reference to the Pokémon character of the same name.

Every Aether Spirit you come across is caught in an Aether Coin, which acts exactly the same as a Poké Ball. And once you’ve caught all of the available Aether Spirits by tackling all of the Victory Zones, you’re rewarded with perhaps the most obvious nod of all, which is the “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” achievement.

There’s even a mostly useless Aether Spirit called the Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish with an Ultimate move that does absolutely nothing as the creature charges up to set off a useless firework. Every time you use this move, you literally get a pop-up saying that it did “absolutely nothing,” so this creature seems to be a pretty spot-on reference to Magikarp.

Related
Which free 4-star should you choose from Aetherium Wars in Honkai: Star Rail?
Best Light Cones for each character in Honkai: Star Rail

Aetherium Wars is a hilarious love letter to Pokémon, and players are already praising it as Honkai: Star Rail’s best event yet. It’s clear a lot of thought and attention to detail went into this tournament, so regardless of whether or not you’re a Pokémon fan, this is one event you don’t want to miss.

About the author
Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay