Honkai: Star Rail voice actor pulls their own character first try

Most well-known for her musical talents and VTuber escapades under the alias of “Monarch,” Amanda “AmaLee” Lee is also an accomplished voice actor. In an incredible turn of luck, she managed to acquire her Honkai: Star Rail character on the first attempt.

Lee voices Jingliu, the latest five-star addition to the game. Her first appearance as the master duelist came all the way back in May, however, in an animated short alongside friend and fellow Star Rail alumni Alejandro “CyYu” Saab. To celebrate the long-awaited release of Jingliu, Lee has been playing the globally beloved gacha for the first time in months. She could not have anticipated what would happen when the time came to pull at last.

Remember that one time I pulled Jingliu in my first 10 pull 😌❄️ Just get good pic.twitter.com/iLSLJaSThF — AmaLee 🦋 M̶̱̍ö̷̧́n̶̝͋a̷͔̓r̷̝̓c̶̼̈́h̸͕̀ (@LeeandLie) October 15, 2023 First try! Thread & Clip by @LeeandLie.

Streaming as her “Monarch” persona in front of a couple of thousand people on Twitch, Lee was incredibly fortunate to receive Jingliu on her first ten-pull. To put this into some perspective, a five-star character is only a guarantee on your 90th individual pull. Even then, with dedicated character banners, there is only a 50/50 chance of the metaphorical coin landing in your favor. “The streamer luck knows no bounds,” exclaimed X user @MidinVal in response to a shared clip of the moment.

Although we are left to speculate the exact reasons behind waiting five months to fully delve into Star Rail, I would personally wager this was fully planned as a business strategy. One of the more modern trends in gaming has seen voice actors become more active individuals in communities and fandoms. Allegra Clark, for example, is always finding time to play titles she has featured in such as Apex Legends and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Knowing the release of Jingliu would drive plenty of searches for who her English voice actor was, Lee has timed her return to perfection. New faces are discovering her huge array of content for the first time, therefore driving up viewer numbers in the long term.

The cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 is a group looking to capitalize on their newfound popularity in a similar way. Together, they have appeared in a wide variety of game-related interviews and streams including a group Dungeons & Dragons session in collaboration with the YouTube channel @HighRollersDnD.

We are truly moving into an age of personality-leading, business-savvy professions. Lee is a trailblazer in this regard having found so much success in three distinctly different creative fields.

