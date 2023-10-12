Honkai: Star Rail players unite over Jingliu’s ‘literally unplayable’ issue

Jingliu became Honkai: Star Rail’s first Ice Destruction character when she arrived on Oct. 11. And while she has quickly been praised by the community and deemed one of the most impressive units yet, players are also rallying together against one major issue they’ve found with her.

As you navigate the world with Jingliu, she will sometimes alternate between wearing her blindfold and removing it. This has been a key aspect of her appearance since the first time we saw her new form following her being lost to the Mara and defeated by her star pupil Jing Yuan.

Jingliu isn’t blind, but she uses a blindfold to help better control her sanity under the effects of the Mara. Unfortunately, there’s no way to decide for yourself whether or not she is wearing her blindfold or if her bold red eyes are visible—and players are quite upset at this oversight.

One player recently shared on Reddit that there is no way to take a photo of Jingliu with her blindfold off or otherwise turn it on and off as desired and joked that she is “literally unplayable” because of this.

This small issue is kind of silly, but it’s also a testament to just how impressive Jingliu’s skillset actually is. She’s so good that players can only really find a small issue to be upset about, and even this issue is based on their love for her and wanting to snap photos or just enjoy her gameplay without the blindfold.

One player said “this is exactly why” they “hate” Jingliu’s blindfold and they wish it was “toggleable somehow” because “her eyes look so amazing but you barely see them.”

This is a sentiment the majority of the community seems to share as most of the official Honkai: Star Rail Reddit posts have been flooded with commentary about wanting to see Jingliu’s eyes since she launched on Oct. 11. If the lack of a blindfold toggle is all players have to complain about with her, though, it certainly seems like the devs did something right with Jingliu.

Another player shared a photo of Jingliu looking at her phone, which is a move all playable characters do when you pull up the menu, and illustrated how odd it is that her blindfold stays on when she does so. Even beyond just wanting to see her eyes because players think they look cool, it also would make more sense for functionality if it could be switched on and off as desired.

Players want a toggle so badly that they actually managed to find a temporary workaround using her idle animation. If you use her second idle move in camera mode and turn around, she’ll keep her blindfold off for the entirety of your gameplay session. You will need to retrigger this effect anytime you log on and off, though, so it’s not quite the fully functional toggle players are hoping for.

Jingliu is truly an amazing force you might want to consider pulling for if you can overlook the lack of a blindfold toggle. So far, the devs have been pretty good at listening to player’s desires, so there’s a decent chance this feature will end up being added in the future, which means there’s really no reason to skip her.

