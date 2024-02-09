How to join a public game in Helldivers 2

If you don’t want to head into the fiery pits of alien hell alone but don’t have any squad mates to recruit, here’s how you can join a public game in Helldivers 2.

How to enter a public game in Helldivers 2

Time to answer some distress calls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways you can play Helldivers 2. You can either set up your own lobby and invite friends or recent players into your Destroyer, or you can join a public game. For those like myself, who find it impossible to successfully influence their friends to purchase Helldivers 2, the Quickplay feature lets you join anyone attempt to matchmake. You must first set your Matchmaking Privacy to public in the Gameplay Settings.

Setting your Matchmaking Privacy options to public lets you join anyone in a mission. Head over to the Galactic War console in the War Room of the Destroyer to join a public lobby. Open the console and select the Quickplay button (this is square on the PS5). Exiting this screen will cancel the matchmaking search.

Then, you simply wait until a game is found. You won’t need to select any mission to start, nor does your ship need to orbit a specific planet. Once you have joined a server, the mission will launch, giving you the chance to select your loadout. You will be joining a mission set to public, where an SOS beacon has been sent out for you and others to join in on the fight.

Now that you’re trying to join games, be mindful of possible matchmaking issues that may flare up when you are trying to join a new server in Helldivers 2.