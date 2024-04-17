How to fix not getting Medals for Major Orders in Helldivers 2

Did you just fight for the cause in a Major Order, only to see your Medal count remain unchanged in Helldivers 2? If that’s the case, welcome to the club, since there has been a surge in players reporting missing or delayed Medals in Helldivers 2.

I try to participate in all the Major Orders assigned to our glorious army, and they’re one of the more confusing aspects of Helldivers 2 for me. At first, I thought they weren’t progressing properly, but after I learned the ropes, I realized there seemed to be some instances when I wasn’t getting any medals.

Why aren’t you getting Medals in Helldivers 2?

Who took my medals? Image via Arrowhead Games Studio

You need to wait until a Major Order is finished to receive Medals in Helldivers 2.

Personal Orders grant medals instantly. This is because they’ll be completed as soon as you complete their requirements. Major Orders, on the other hand, are joint community efforts, and you will only get your rewards after you do your part. Once a Major Order is completed with the help of the Helldivers 2 community, you should get your Medals.

If a Major Order is completed and you still can’t get Medals, you may have reached your Medal cap. Helldivers 2 limits your medals to 250. You can check your Medal count in the menu. Any medals earned beyond this cap are lost forever, so you should always have a use for them to make sure you have enough space for the new ones.

In most cases, if you have the space for the Medals, you should receive them after a delay. Even after a Major order is finished, Helldivers 2’s servers can take a while to distribute rewards. This delay can vary depending on server load and other factors, so be patient.

In the meantime, you can try the following fixes to see if you can get your Medals faster.

Restart Helldivers 2

Play through another mission

Most of my missing Medals often arrive in my account after I complete another mission. There is a decent chance they would get credited after a certain time duration anyway, but when in Rome, you may as well spread some democracy.

