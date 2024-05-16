How to download and play the Helldivers 2 Star Wars mod

Even though Helldivers 2 doesn’t have official modding support, that doesn’t stop fans from building incredible mods to spread Democracy.

One of the biggest mods for Helldivers 2 is the Star Wars mod created by ToastedShoes. The mod turns the conflict between Super Earth and Automatons into Clone Wars and features many new in-game models. You can take on the role of Captain Rex, Commander Cody, Hunter, and other clones to fight the army of droids on multiple planets. The Super Destroyers now look like Republic Venator frigates, while the trusty Pelican becomes the LAAT.

If you pledge your allegiance to the Republic, here’s everything you need to know about how to download and use the Helldivers 2 Star Wars mod.

How to install the Helldivers 2 Star Wars mod

There’s a new war to fight. Image via ToastedShoes on YouTube

The full version of the Star Wars mod isn’t available right now. According to Toasted, the mod pack will go live later this week (week commencing May 13) on Nexus alongside his other Helldivers 2 mods, including Buzz Lightyear and Star-Lord armor mods.

In the meantime, you can download the 501st Legion clone trooper mod that replaces B-01 Tactical armor and helmet. The mod is available on Nexus, and you can install it by following these steps:

Download the mod from Nexus Unpack the file and place it in the game’s data folder: C:\Steam\steamapps\common\Helldivers 2\data Launch the game Set the Helldiver to have a Brawny body type in the Armory Equip the modded variant of the B-01 Tactical armor and helmet Equip the Liberty’s Herald cape which is made invisible

Remember that you install and use these mods at your own risk. While the disclaimer states it’s a client-side cosmetic mod that never triggered the game’s anti-cheat, you are responsible for any damages if anything happens.

Arrowhead’s CEO already pointed out that whoever uses these mods would be at risk of a ban if the anti-cheat detects it as tampering. This applies even if you want to enjoy the Star Wars setting alone or with friends.

