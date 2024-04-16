‘Avoid falling in love’: Arrowhead warns Helldivers 2 players not to trust datamine leaks

With Helldivers 2 leaks reaching a premium in recent days, Arrowhead Studios devs are starting to mobilize to quell some of the suspense. One such dev directly responded to the Discord community, saying that trusting dataminers might lead to disappointment.

On Aug. 15, Arrowhead Studios developer Evil-Bosse responded to datamining speculation on the official community Discord. Regarding datamined content that would undermine the CEO’s comments on “no transmog,” Evil-Bosse kept things simple but vague: “I don’t look at datamined stuff, and I would avoid falling in love with it.” They specified that most content in the game are “leftovers,” usually quite old parts of the project that are dug up and seem real, but have been retired for a while. But to keep things interesting, they made sure to specify “some are things that will pop up in the game.”

Datamined speculation is part of the Helldivers 2 news loop. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation on YouTube

Evil-Bosse later responded to yet another comment on datamining, this time the more general concept of the game being datamined. The dev said, “There’s always going to be dataming, that’s just how it is.” It seems clear that Arrowhead Studios accepts the ongoing practice of datamining for games like Helldivers 2.

Since the Helldiver 2’s release, datamined information has been everywhere—from vehicles to leaked weapons and everything in between. Even the CEO himself, Johan Pilestedt, occasionally fans the flames, as he did with comments on stealth weapons and strategies. And it’s not like these leaks are never correct. The Democratic Demolition weapons were on a Reddit thread of leaks that dates almost since the game’s release. Mechs were called out early on the same thread, as were several of the newer Stratagems. That Reddit thread has now been disbanded, but a whole subreddit of leaks, testing videos, and more was created to showcase what this game has under the surface.

But for every leak proven, dozens have not yet been released. Without an Arrowhead dev or Pilestedt saying anything, we’ll have no idea where any dataminer’s premonitions might land. At most, they can make us citizens of Super Earth excited—or terrified—for the next steps in Helldivers 2’s development.

