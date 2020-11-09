Zai, the Incredible revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

It looks like Hearthstone’s upcoming Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion will have no shortage of powerful Legendary minions.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zai, the Incredible is a five-cost 5/3 Legendary Demon Hunter minion. Zai has a Battlecry that allows you to copy the left and right-most cards in your hand. If you’ve been away from Hearthstone since before Demon Hunter made its debut with Ashes of Outland, you may be unfamiliar with the Outcast mechanic.

Outcast is a Demon Hunter keyword that allows cards to gain additional benefits when they’re played as the outermost card in your hand. This means Zai, the Incredible will likely be used to duplicate a variety of powerful Outcast cards. You can expect Zai to appear in different versions of Aggro and Combo Demon Hunter as players attempt to hammer out the meta.

You can take Zai for a spin when Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live on Nov. 17.