You can earn 2 free card packs this weekend by watching Hearthstone Grandmasters

Ask anyone and they’ll likely tell you the best kind of card pack is a free one.

This weekend, you can get two free packs by watching Hearthstone’s premier competitive league, Grandmasters.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Though two packs may not seem like much, you never know when you’re going to bust open a Legendary. And in this situation, you can earn the packs nearly effortlessly. All you’ll need to do to earn your two free Fractured in Alterac Valley packs is tune in to Hearthstone Grandmasters for at least four hours.

Hearthstone Grandmasters airs exclusively on YouTube. You can catch the action all weekend long on the official Hearthstone esports YouTube channel. Matches start each day at 2pm CT. You’ll need to watch at least two hours for your first pack and then two more hours for your second pack. The time spent watching is cumulative, so you don’t have to do it all in one sitting.

The most important thing you’ll need to do before you start watching is to connect your YouTube and Battle.net accounts. To do this, the first thing you’ll need to do is log into your YouTube account. Once there, find the connected apps tab and go to account sharing. There, you’ll find a button that says “connect” located next to the Battle.net logo.

After clicking connect, follow the on-screen instructions to finish the process. You’ll then be ready to tune into Grandmasters and start farming those free card packs.