Xyrella, the Devout joins the Priest class with Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley

Priest players are in for a treat in the form of a new Hero card.

Xyrella, the Devout is coming to Hearthstone to dish out some Priestly punishment.

Hero cards are one of the coolest card types in Hearthstone. When played, your Hero transforms and develops a new Hero Power. The latest Hero card revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion is Xyrella, the Devout.

Xyrella, the Devout is a Legendary Priest Hero card that costs eight mana and awards five armor. Xyrella has a Battlecry that triggers the Deathrattle of every friendly minion that died throughout the game. Additionally, Xyrella will change your Hero Power into Holy Touch. This will allow you to spend two mana to restore five health, and it also flips each turn.

Xyrella’s Battlecry tells you how dominant she has the potential to be in the late game. So long as the Priest player is able to play a decent amount of minions with valuable Deathrattles, Xyrella will turn the tide of a battle instantly.

It looks like Priest might be the home for players who are looking for a more long-term control-oriented playstyle. You can test Xyrella out for yourself when Fractured in Alterac Valley goes live on Dec. 7.