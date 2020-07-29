Wyrm Weaver, Firebrand, and Sorcerous Substitute revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Two new Mage minions and a neutral minion are here to teach some lessons about spells.

Dylan Ladd
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The final card reveal stream for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion is officially underway.

Blizzard revealed three new cards today: Wyrm Weaver, Firebrand, and Sorcerous Substitute. Wyrm Weaver is a rare Mage minion that costs five mana with 3/6 stats and has a Spellburst effect that summons two Mana Wyrms. Firebrand is a common Mage minion that costs three mana with 3/4 stats and has a Spellburst effect that lets you deal four damage split randomly among enemy minions. Sorcerous Substitute is a common neutral minion that costs six mana with 6/6 stats and has a Battlecry that lets you summon another copy of the Substitute if you control a minion with Spell Damage. 

Wyrm Weaver is a threatening minion that can aim to finish off an opponent if you summon a bunch of Mana Wyrms and they go unchecked. Firebrand is a callback to a previously-powerful Mage minion, Flamewaker. The main difference between Firebrand and Flamewaker is that Firebrand’s effect activates only once and is guaranteed to hit minions. Sorcerous Substitute is a neutral minion that hopes to push the Spell Damage archetype by providing 12/12 in stats for only six mana if you can control a minion with Spell Damage by turn six.

Scholomance Academy will be released on Aug. 6. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.