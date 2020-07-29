Wyrm Weaver, Firebrand, and Sorcerous Substitute revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Two new Mage minions and a neutral minion are here to teach some lessons about spells.

The final card reveal stream for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion is officially underway.

Blizzard revealed three new cards today: Wyrm Weaver, Firebrand, and Sorcerous Substitute. Wyrm Weaver is a rare Mage minion that costs five mana with 3/6 stats and has a Spellburst effect that summons two Mana Wyrms. Firebrand is a common Mage minion that costs three mana with 3/4 stats and has a Spellburst effect that lets you deal four damage split randomly among enemy minions. Sorcerous Substitute is a common neutral minion that costs six mana with 6/6 stats and has a Battlecry that lets you summon another copy of the Substitute if you control a minion with Spell Damage.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wyrm Weaver is a threatening minion that can aim to finish off an opponent if you summon a bunch of Mana Wyrms and they go unchecked. Firebrand is a callback to a previously-powerful Mage minion, Flamewaker. The main difference between Firebrand and Flamewaker is that Firebrand’s effect activates only once and is guaranteed to hit minions. Sorcerous Substitute is a neutral minion that hopes to push the Spell Damage archetype by providing 12/12 in stats for only six mana if you can control a minion with Spell Damage by turn six.

Scholomance Academy will be released on Aug. 6. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.