Wrapped Golem revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion is proving to be full of mummies, and Blizzard Entertainment just added one more reanimated corpse to the set.

Wrapped Golem is a seven-cost 7/5 Neutral minion with Reborn. At the end of the user’s turn, the card summons a 1/1 Scarab with Taunt.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Thanks to the minion’s Reborn, players will be able to benefit from the card’s active effect even if they need to sacrifice the Golem to take down an opponent’s minion. As a Neutral card, Wrapped Golem can be added to a variety of decks of any class. The Golem is relatively costly at seven mana, however, and will be confined to later stages of the game unless users can reduce the card’s cost.

Reborn is Hearthstone’s newest keyword introduced by the Saviors of Uldum expansion. Upon death, minions with Reborn will be restored to life with one health, but they lose the effect once they are restored and can’t be brought back to life a second time. If a user returns the copy to their hand, the card will regain its Reborn effect.

Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6, but fans of the game can pre-order the upcoming expansion in one of two bundle options from Hearthstone’s online store.