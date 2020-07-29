Wolpertinger, Carrion Studies, and Overwhelm join the Hunter class in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Blizzard Entertainment revealed three new cards joining the Hunter class today leading up the release of Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion on Aug. 6.
Wolpertinger is a one-cost Hunter Beast with one Attack, one Health, and a Battlecry. When it’s placed on the battlefield, it summons a copy of itself.
It’s essentially Alleycat. But instead of being a cute cat, it’s a terrifying rabbit with antlers and wings. It’s also slightly better than Alleycat due to hand buff potential.
Carrion Studies and Overwhelm, however, are both one-cost Hunter spells. Carrion Studies Discovers a Deathrattle minion. Similar to other Study cards revealed this season, your next one costs one less mana.
Overwhelm deals two damage to a minion and deals one more damage for each Beast you control.
Carrion Studies is a decent addition to Deathrattle Hunter. It appears to be a midrange card and will unlikely be used in aggressive and face-oriented decks.
Overwhelm, though, is more suited to a standard Hunter playstyle and could fit in a number of different decks. When combined with a full set of Beasts, it has the potential to deal tons of damage.
Scholomance Academy is set to drop on Aug. 6. Fans can pre-purchase the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online.