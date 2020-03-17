When does Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion release?

Get ready, Hearthstone fans—the card game’s next expansion is just around the corner. Named Ashes of Outland, Hearthstone’s upcoming adventure will see massive changes release during the Year of the Phoenix.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the new expansion today and the biggest change coming to the game: Hearthstone is getting its first new class since the game’s release in 2014. Named Demon Hunter, the class is inspired by Illidan Stormrage and features a one-cost Hero Power named Demon Claws, which gives the user +1 attack for one turn.

The Demon Hunter class will be free for all players who have completed the class’ prologue missions, which launch on April 2. Once players have completed all of the missions, they’ll receive all 20 Demon Hunter basic cards and a 20-card Demon Hunter pack.

Like most expansions, Ashes of Outland will introduce a slew of new cards, which Blizzard will reveal in the weeks leading up to the expansion’s release.

Ashes of Outland releases on April 7. Fans of the game can pre-purchase the expansion beginning today in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.

The Ashes of Outland base bundle sells for $49.99 and includes 55 card packs, the new Serpentine card back, and a random Ashes of Outland golden Legendary card. Purchasing the Mega Bundle grants players 35 additional card packs, the Lady Vashj Shaman Hero skin, and four Arena tickets and Descent of Dragons Battlegrounds bonuses, which upgrade to the Tavern Pass once the new expansion launches.