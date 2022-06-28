When does Hearthstone Murder at Castle Nathria release?

Blizzard today unveiled Hearthstone’s latest upcoming set, Murder at Castle Nathria, a play on the Gothic castle that sits in Revendreth of the Shadowlands.

As is typical, the new set to Hearthstone is filled with World of Warcraft lore, and this time it takes place in the game’s current expansion, with a name associated with Shadowlands’ first raid that was released nearly two years ago.

Murder at Castle Nathria will be the second set of 2022 to hit Hearthstone. The first set of the year, the year of the Hydra, was Voyage to the Sunken City, which came out April 12 with 170 cards.

You're cordially invited to Hearthstone's newest expansion. Make sure to RSVP by August 2!



Sire Denathrius is simply dying to have you… 😈 pic.twitter.com/GmKdvobb25 — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) June 27, 2022

When does Murder at Castle Nathria release?

Murder at Castle Nathria is set to release on August 2. The date is consistent with how Blizzard tends to release its second expansion of the year. Since 2018, Hearthstone has had an expansion drop during the first week of August.

If Blizzard remains consistent with previous years, players can expect a third Hearthstone expansion for the year of the Hydra to come out between mid-November and the first week of December.

This new expansion includes a pair of new features including a new card type called Locations and a keyword called Infuse. Players can choose from two pre-purchase bundles for the expansion.

The standard bundle will give players two random legendary cards as well as 60 card packs for the new set. The Mega-Bundle will give players 80 packs as well as a handful of other in-game goods. The bundles cost $49.99 and $79.99, respectively.