Every card revealed alongside Hearthstone’s Murder at Castle Nathria announcement

Hearthstone’s next expansion, Murder at Castle Nathria, is coming on Aug. 2. And today, a few cards from the upcoming expansion were officially revealed.

Hearthstone’s Murder at Castle Nathria expansion will introduce 135 new cards. We now know at least a few of the new cards players can expect to see when Murder at Castle Nathria goes live, all of which you can see below.

You're cordially invited to Hearthstone's newest expansion. Make sure to RSVP by August 2!



Sire Denathrius is simply dying to have you… 😈 pic.twitter.com/GmKdvobb25 — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) June 27, 2022

Like any new expansion, Murder at Castle Nathria comes with a variety of new features that will spice up the Standard format. Since this is a murder mystery, each class gets a new Legendary minion who is considered a suspect in Sire Denathrius’ murder. You’ll see a few of those suspects featured below.

Murder at Castle Nathria also introduces a new keyword, Infuse. Inspired by anima from World of Warcraft Shadowlands, cards with Infuse draw power from friendly minions as they die so long as the Infuse card is in your hand. Once a specified number of minions die, your Infuse card will transform.

This expansion will also see Hearthstone’s first take on Field Spell type cards. In Hearthstone, this new card type will be called Locations. These cards give players a powerful ability that can be activated on your turn by removing one Durability from the Location card. You’ll see two Location cards, Sanguine Depths and Muck Pools, featured below.

You can check out all of the new cards coming to Hearthstone with Murder in Castle Nathria when it goes live on Aug. 2. But for now, here are the cards revealed today.

Murloc Holmes

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Baroness Vashj

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Decimator Olgra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Door of Shadows

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Priest of the Deceased

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sanguine Depths

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Muck Pools

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Prince Renathal

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Suspicious Usher

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Primordial Wave