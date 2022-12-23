What is the Siege of Iceforge event in Hearthstone?

Hearthstone’s had small seasonal events for a long time now, but with the launch of March of the Lich King and the arrival of the game’s eleventh class, the progress journal was revamped somewhat to make room for a steady stream of little in-game questlines. The Siege of Iceforge is the second of such events to celebrate the arrival of the Scourge: here’s how you can complete it.

You can get all the rewards for the Siege of Iceforge event by completing these special event-specific daily missions and the other Winter Veil quests and earn enough Event XP in the process (which you also get some of just for playing).

Apart from the daily random quest, there is also a specific quest chain (called Happy Winter Veil!) associated with the event in the second slot of the journal. These unlock one by one until day 5, but you can complete them at your leisure until the event finishes:

Play 2 games of Traditional Hearthstone (100 Event XP)

Play 2 games of Battlegrounds (150 Event XP)

Play 3 games (200 Event XP)

Play 2 games of Traditional Hearthstone (250 Event XP)

Play 2 games of Battlegrounds (300 Event XP)

To complete the chain, you will need to accrue 1200 Event XP until January 5, 10 AM PT. This will earn you three card packs (two of Standard and one of March of the Lich King variety) and two Battlegrounds Hero Skins, one for Toki and Ini.