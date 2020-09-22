Week 3 of Hearthstone’s Forbidden Library event is underway

All month long, Hearthstone players have made their way through the metaphysical Forbidden Library. The event kicked off earlier in September with three new Battlegrounds Heroes, Battlegrounds parties, and a Mega sized Wild Card bundle. Week two saw the introduction of the new Book of Heroes solo series, as well as a Mage-themed bundle in the card shop.

This week, the Forbidden Library brings the return of the Heroic Brawliseum. This will be a special Tavern Brawl that requires a buy-in and offers bigger rewards.

To participate in the Arena-like Brawl, players will need to pay $9.99 or 1,000 gold. During the Heroic Brawliseum, players will be able to use cards from their own collection.

The length of your run will determine the quality of your rewards. Players can Brawl until they lose three games or win 12. You’ll be awarded gold, dust, card packs, and potentially Golden Legendary cards. The more games you win before striking out, the better your rewards will be. If this iteration of Heroic Brawliseum follows the same reward structure as the mode has in the past, you’ll need to win at least 10 games before receiving a Golden Legendary.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Similar to Arena, the Heroic Brawliseum is a high-risk, high-reward game mode. There’s a chance you drop $10 only to get destroyed in your first three matches. If you’re looking for a less risky purchase, this week of the Forbidden Library event also introduces the Magic of Dalaran card back to the in-game shop. You can grab the card back for $2.99 or 500 gold.

You can take on the Heroic Brawliseum starting Wednesday, Sept. 23. You can find the Magic of Dalaran card back in the Hearthstone store right now.