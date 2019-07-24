Wasteland Assassin is the latest minion revealed from Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

The deserts of Uldum are dangerous and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

If you need proof, look no further than the latest minion revealed from Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion, Wasteland Assassin.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wasteland Assassin is a sneaky five-cost 4/2 minion that has Stealth and Reborn. In Hearthstone, cards with Stealth are untargetable until they attack. Wasteland Assassin also features the new Reborn keyword that’s debuting in Saviors of Uldum. Minions with Reborn will return to life the first time they’re destroyed, but with only one health remaining.

At first glance, Wasteland Assassin looks pretty expensive for a 4/2. But her high cost is likely associated with her keywords. We won’t know exactly how effective Reborn will be until after the community has time to figure out the mechanic’s best synergies. Wasteland Assassin may look like pack filler now, but in a few months, she could be one of the most sought-after cards from this expansion.

We’ll have to wait until we figure out everything Saviors of Uldum has in store when it drops on Aug. 6.