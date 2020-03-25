Waste Warden revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion is right around the corner. One of the latest cards revealed for Ashes of Outland is an Epic rarity Neutral minion, Waste Warden.

Waste Warden is a five-cost 3/3 minion with a Battlecry that deals three damage to a minion and all others of the same minion type.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Many of the successful archetypes that have been prominent during the Descent of Dragons meta focus on one minion type. Decks like Mech Paladin and Dragon Hunter often have minions on the board that belong to the same type.

Waste Warden will provide an additional way to clear against these types of decks while letting you populate the board at the same time. With all of the hype surrounding new class cards, sometimes valuable neutral minions are overlooked. Waste Warden is worth getting excited about because players will be able to run it as a tech against Mech, Murloc, and Dragon decks.

You can check out all of the new cards coming with Ashes of Outland when it goes live on April 7.