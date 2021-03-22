Warsong Wrangler among Hunter cards coming to Hearthstone in Forged in the Barrens

Hearthstone card reveal season for the game’s next expansion has come to a close, which means the hype train is headed full speed toward the Barrens.

But before Forged in the Barrens gets released next week, Hunter fans were treated to a sneak peek at some of the cards coming in the new set.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The most noteworthy Hunter card revealed today was Warsong Wrangler. This four-cost 3/4 minion has a Battlecry that allows you to Discover a Beast in your deck and then gives all copies of it +2/+1 regardless of where they are.

We’ve already seen a plethora of interesting Beast minions get revealed for Hunter that are coming with Forged in the Barrens. That means Warsong Wrangler shouldn’t have an issue snagging a high-value target through her Discover mechanic as long as she’s in the right type of deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Speaking of interesting Beasts, one of the cards revealed alongside Warsong Wrangler today was Pack Kodo. This three-cost 3/3 minion has a Battlecry that allows you to Discover a Beast, Secret, or weapon. The Discover mechanic of this Battlecry hits on all three of Hunter’s specialties. For that reason, you can probably expect to see Pack Kodo as a feature in numerous different Hunter archetypes in the upcoming meta.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Another noteworthy Hunter minion shown off today was Prospector’s Caravan. This two-cost 1/3 minion has an effect that gives all minions in your hand +1/+/1 at the start of your turn.

With such a low cost, you’ll have to imagine Prospector’s Caravan will be a mainstay in any kind of early damage-oriented Hunter deck. But the effect of the card is so powerful that it’ll put a target on it, so don’t expect the Caravan to stay out on the battlefield for too long.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In addition to all the new minions, Blizzard also showed off two new Hunter spells. Piercing Shot is a four-cost spell that deals six damage to a minion, but then the excess damage hits the enemy Hero. This seems like a card that could be useful in a plethora of Hunter decks but specifically something like Face Hunter.

The more damage you can do to your opponent’s face early with Face Hunter, the better. Expect to see Piercing Shot in an aggressive Hunter deck sometime in the future.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Last but not least of the Hunter reveals today, Wound Prey is a one-cost spell that deals one damage and summons a 1/1 Hyena with Rush. This seems like a decent turn one option for aggressive Hunter decks, so maybe it will get some love in a meta that comes in the not-so-distant future.

You can take all these new Hunter cards for a spin when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.

