Warrior spell Provoke coming in Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind has introduced a new spell for Warrior players.

The latest card shown off for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion is Provoke, an Epic Warrior spell that costs zero mana. It has the Tradeable keyword with an effect that has you choose a friendly minion to force enemy minions to attack.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Provoke can serve as a powerful control tool for Warrior players who want to revolve their strategy around playing larger minions. If those minions lack Taunt or Rush, it’ll be difficult to force the enemy to interact with them. But Provoke allows you to cause your enemies to run into their demise.

Since Provoke has the Tradeable keyword, if you find yourself lacking a board to clear or a required friendly minion to select, you can shuffle Provoke back into your deck for a new card. In addition, since Provoke costs zero mana, you can always try to fish into it with draw spells as a last-ditch effort to play it.

United in Stormwind will be released on Aug. 3.