Warrior Legendary Armagedillo revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

If you thought giant Armadillos were scary, wait until you see a giant prehistoric Armadillo with a laser strapped to its back.

Armagedillo is a Legendary Warrior minion and it was just revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This card should ease the mind of any Warrior player who was worried about a lack of cool minions heading into the next expansion. Armagedillo is a six-cost 4/7 Beast minion with Taunt. Armagedillo also gives every Taunt minion in your hand +2/+2 at the end of your turn.

If you enjoy playing Taunt Warrior, today is the day to begin theory-crafting. Recently the Warrior class has displayed a very control-oriented playstyle. Decks like Bomb and Control Warrior have to be played methodically and can sometimes produce long games.

Armagedillo looks like it could provide another approach to Control that is associated with stout, hard-hitting minions. If you can keep Armagedillo alive for a few turns and buff a hand full of Taunts, your opponent will probably have a difficult time withstanding the onslaught. Though it is too early to say exactly how good this card will be, with proper support, Taunt Warrior could be extremely powerful.

Check out all of the new cards coming to Saviors of Uldum when the expansion drops on Aug. 6.