Warrior gets a beastly Beast in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion

Trenchstalker is a massive monster that will guarantee immediate impact, RNG shenanigans, and lots of THONK! sound effects.

The latest card revealed from Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion is a nine-cost 8/9 Beast for Warrior. Its Battlecry reads, “Attack three different random enemies.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In many ways, this card is reminiscent of Deathwing, Mad Aspect, an eight-cost 12/12 Warrior minion from the Descent of Dragons set, with the key difference that this can also go face as part of its Battlecry. Whether you want it to do so or not will greatly differ depending on the state of the game and there is going to be a lot of back-and-forth set up on part of the Warrior player heading into turn nine as they try to figure out the answer to this question.

(Unless, of course, they find a way to play it cheaper, which sounds like a horrifying prospect.)

This is yet another card that is in line with Team 5’s promise to shift the dial back towards a more board-oriented metagame. If minion combat is going to be more important than it was in the past year of Hearthstone, cards like these can be very impactful indeed.

Trenchstalker will charge into the fray alongside Voyage to the Sunken City’s 144 other cards on April 12.