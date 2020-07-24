Warrior Epic Playmaker joins Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

It’s Hearthstone card reveal season and the cards keep coming.

Playmaker is a three-cost Warrior minion with four attack and three health. After you play a Rush minion, summon a copy of it with one health remaining.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card is another interesting addition to Warrior, fitting into Rush and control-oriented decks. In terms of stats, it’s nothing to write about him, but it should be a solid addition to the class.

Bloodboil Brute, Restless Mummy, Kargath Bladefist, Scion of Ruin, and Faceless Corruptor are just a few good cards that synergize nicely with Playmaker. It’s a card that suits slower-paced decks, which aim to take absolute control of the board.

But if not for constructed, Playmaker is a strong choice in the Arena. Its stats and effect are perfect for dominating in an uncontrolled environment. Its value, with the right set of Rush cards, is immense.

Scholomance Academy is set to release on Aug. 6. But for now, players can pre-order the expansion in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.