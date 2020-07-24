Warlock Legendary Archwitch Willow revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

The next Hearthstone expansion is almost upon us, and this time Blizzard is taking us back in time to the Scholomance Academy. The lastest card to join the game is Archwitch Willow.

Archwitch Willow is a nine-cost Warlock Legendary minion with seven attack, seven health, and a Battlecry. When the card is placed on the battlefield, summon a random Demon from your hand and deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Willow is an excellent card when combined with a strong set of Demons. It’s naturally a late-game card, catering to slower-paced Warlock decks, but under the right conditions, it can easily turn the tides of a match.

Its biggest downside is its high cost and the overall lack of big Demons in Hearthstone. Cards like Disguised Wanderer and Enhanced Dreadlord are decent options, but if players really want to make the most out of Willow, Blizzard will have to release more Demons.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion hits the live servers on Aug. 6. Fans can pre-order the expansion today though in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.

The standard bundle costs $49.99 and includes 55 packs, one random golden legendary from the new expansion, and the Kel’Thuzad card back. And the mega goes for $79.99 and includes 85 card packs, five golden card packs, a random golden legendary, the Kel’Thuzad Mage hero, the Kel’Thuzard back itself, a Tavern Pass for Battlegrounds, and four Arena tickets.