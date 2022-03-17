Voyage to the Sunken City is Hearthstone’s next expansion

After a brief delay, players finally know the name of Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion.

Voyage to the Sunken City is coming on April 12.

Voyage into the sights and sounds of the lost city of Zin-Azshari and prepare to take on the fearsome Naga in Hearthstone's next expansion!



🦀 Launches globally April 12 🦀 pic.twitter.com/g4UNzkiWo1 — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) March 17, 2022

For the past few months, players have taken on Fractured in Alterac Valley. Inspired by one of the most iconic battlegrounds in World of Warcraft history, Fractured in Alterac Valley was themed around the ongoing war between the Horde and the Alliance.

Now, Hearthstone players will have to test their skills in the depths of the sea thanks to the upcoming expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City. This new set will have 135 cards and will thematically take place in the underwater world of Zin-Azshari.

In addition to all the fun new cards, players can expect to see two new keywords. One of the two new keywords is Colossal. Minions with Colossal come with extra appendages that synergize with their main body. The appendages will be summoned with the main body even if the Colossal is played from hand.

The other keyword players can expect to find in the depths of the sea is Dredge. Cards with Dredge allow you to look at the bottom three cards of your deck and then move one to the top. That means no more worrying about that final piece of the puzzle chilling as your final draw.

In addition, players will be introduced to a new minion type. World of Warcraft veterans will recognize (and likely despise) the new minion type, Naga. These underwater terrors have long haunted the shores of Azeroth and now they’re making their way to Hearthstone.

You’ll be able to check out all of the new cards and features coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when it goes live on April 12.