Void Flayer and more revealed for Priest in Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

The final reveal stream for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens took place earlier today, which means the expansion is just around the corner.

Today’s stream included a few new Priest minions that we hadn’t seen previously, including Void Flayer.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Void Flayer is a Rare four-cost 3/4 minion with a Battlecry. For each spell in your hand, Void Flayer will deal one damage to a random enemy minion. That means if you have a hand full of spells, you can almost use Void Flayer like a Mage would use Reno. Void Flayer will allow you to throw up a prayer and deal out some random damage to potentially clear your opponent’s board.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Speaking of prayers, Power Word: Fortitude is a well-known Priest spell from World of Warcraft. It’s finally made it into Hearthstone in the form of an eight-cost Holy spell. Power Word: Fortitude will give a minion +3/+5 and it also costs one less for each spell in your hand.

This means you’ll likely be using Power Word: Fortitude well before you have eight mana. At first glance, this spell seems powerful, but we’ll have to wait until the meta takes shape to know for sure.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On the darker side of the Priest magic spectrum, we were introduced to a new Shadow spell today called Devouring Plague. This spell has Lifesteal and deals four damage randomly split among all enemy minions. This is another situation where you’ll be Reno-style board clearing, except with the added bonus of gaining health for the damage dealt.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The final Priest reveal for today was Soothsayer’s Caravan. This new Rare two-cost 1/3 minion has an effect that copies a spell from your opponent’s deck into your hand at the start of your turn. That means if you’re someone playing against a Priest player who’s using Soothsayer’s Caravan, you’ll want to destroy it as soon as possible.

One of the most frustrating things in any TCG is having your own cards or copies of them used against you. Soothsayer’s Caravan will definitely draw some aggro whenever it enters the battlefield.

You can try out all the new Priest cards when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.

