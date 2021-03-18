Varden Dawngrasp revealed in Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion continues and Mage’s second Legendary minion has been revealed.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The newest card that will be joining the game is Varden Dawngrasp, a four mana minion with 3/3 stats that has a powerful Battlecry effect that can Freeze every enemy minion. If any of the enemy minions are already Frozen then Varden Dawngrasp will deal four damage instead.

While Mage was ready to lose both Frost Nova and Blizzard in Standard with the announcement of the Core Set, Varden will now be able to fill that void with their potent Battlecry. While Varden is a Legendary, compared to the two of Frost Nova and Blizzard that you could run, this allows you to return Varden with bounce effects like Potion of Illusion.

While activating Varden’s damage component will be difficult with both Ray of Frost and Frost Nova rotating out, there is still a chance to use it thanks to the newly revealed Flurry. Any slower Mage deck, whether it be Control or Combo, will appreciate a turn of stall with Varden Dawngrasp’s special ability.

Forged in the Barrens will release at the end of the month on March 30. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.