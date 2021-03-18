Mage spell Flurry joins Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

Hearthstone’s card reveal season is in full force. The latest card to join the upcoming Forged in the Barrens expansion is here.

Flurry is a 0-cost Mage spell with an upgrade. At rank one, it freezes a random enemy minion. At rank two (five mana), it freezes two random enemy minions. And at its final rank, rank three (10 mana), it freezes three random enemy minions.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The spell is essentially Frost Nova with a curve. Freezing a random minion or two isn’t the most impactful effect on its own, but as a part of a combo, it could easily find its way into a Constructed.

The fact that it costs zero mana is an added bonus. It synergizes with cards like Glacier Racer—which costs one mana and deals three damage to all Frozen enemies—in the early-game, but it’s also suitable for a long and drawn-out deck in the late-game.

Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion is expected to hit the live servers on March 30, where Flurry along with many other new cards will be available.