Uther’s chapter in Hearthstone’s Book of Heroes is now live

If you’ve been itching for some solo Hearthstone content, you’re in for a treat. The latest chapter in Hearthstone’s Book of Heroes has arrived, starring everyone’s favorite Brian Kibler lookalike, Uther the Lightbringer.

With Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion, Blizzard decided to take solo content in a new direction. Instead of releasing alongside a traditional dungeon run, Hearthstone implemented a new mode called Book of Heroes.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In this new mode, players join a character from Warcraft lore and play through a mini-storyline that walks you through significant events in the character’s lore. Just like the other Book of Heroes chapters that have been released, the Uther chapter goes live alongside a new bundle in the store.

The Second War Uther Bundle is $9.99 and will be available through Jan. 19. The bundle includes the Second War Uther Hero skin. This skin comes with new emotes for a few of Uther’s regular board interactions, too. Previous portraits released alongside the Book of Heroes had no new voice lines, causing players to feel mislead. Voice lines for those portraits were added after the fact, though.

The bundle also includes five Paladin class packs. These are card packs that only include cards available to the Paladin class. All of the cards included in the Paladin packs will be playable in Standard.

Uther recently resurfaced as one of the main characters in World of Warcraft’s new Shadowlands expansion. If you’re a fan of both games and want to learn more about one of Azeroth’s mightiest Paladins, the Book of Heroes is for you.