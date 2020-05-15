Upcoming Hearthstone Patch 17.2.1 changes 12 cards

Hearthstone: Ashes of Outland is about to go through its third balance iteration.
Blizzard announced today that 12 cards are going to be adjusted in next week’s patch. Three Shaman cards and one Paladin card will be buffed, while nerfs are coming to Demon Hunter, Hunter, Rogue, Warlock, and Warrior cards.
Here are all of the cards that will be changed early next week.
Aldor Attendant
- Old: [Cost two] Two Attack, three Health → New: [Cost one] One Attack, three Health.
Torrent
- Old: [Cost five] → New: [Cost four].
Shattered Rumbler
- Old: Four Attack, six Health → New: Five Attack, six Health.
The Lurker Below
- Old: Six Attack, three Health → New: Six Attack, five Health.
The 8 cards below will be eligible for a full dust refund until June 1.
Priestess of Fury
- Old: Six Attack, seven Health → New: Six Attack, five Health.
Crimson Sigil Runner
- Old: Two Attack, one Health → New: One Attack, one Health.
Scavenger’s Ingenuity
- Old: Draw a Beast. Give it +3/+3. → New: Draw a Beast. Give it +2/+2.
Shadowjeweler Hanar
- Old: One Attack, five Health → New: One Attack, four Health.
Blackjack Stunner
- Old: Battlecry: If you control a Secret, return a minion to its owner’s hand. It costs (two) more. → New: Battlecry: If you control a Secret, return a minion to its owner’s hand. It costs (one) more.
Imprisoned Scrap Imp
- Old: Dormant for two turns. When this awakens, give all minions in your hand +2/+2. → New: Dormant for two turns. When this awakens, give all minions in your hand +2/+1.
Bloodboil Brute
- Old: Six Attack, eight Health → New: Five Attack, eight Health.
Bloodsworn Mercenary
- Old: Three Attack, three Health → New: Two Attack, two Health.
The eight cards that are being nerfed by these changes have been showing up consistently in aggressive meta decks, both in Grandmasters and on the ladder.
Hearthstone Patch 17.2.1 will be released next Monday, May 18.