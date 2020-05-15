Upcoming Hearthstone Patch 17.2.1 changes 12 cards

Four cards are receiving buffs, while eight are getting toned down with nerfs.

Hearthstone: Ashes of Outland is about to go through its third balance iteration.

Blizzard announced today that 12 cards are going to be adjusted in next week’s patch. Three Shaman cards and one Paladin card will be buffed, while nerfs are coming to Demon Hunter, Hunter, Rogue, Warlock, and Warrior cards.

Here are all of the cards that will be changed early next week.

Aldor Attendant

Old: [Cost two] Two Attack, three Health → New: [Cost one] One Attack, three Health.

Torrent

Old: [Cost five] → New: [Cost four].

Shattered Rumbler

Old: Four Attack, six Health → New: Five Attack, six Health.

The Lurker Below

Old: Six Attack, three Health → New: Six Attack, five Health.

The 8 cards below will be eligible for a full dust refund until June 1.

Priestess of Fury

Old: Six Attack, seven Health → New: Six Attack, five Health.

Crimson Sigil Runner

Old: Two Attack, one Health → New: One Attack, one Health.

Scavenger’s Ingenuity

Old: Draw a Beast. Give it +3/+3. → New: Draw a Beast. Give it +2/+2.

Shadowjeweler Hanar

Old: One Attack, five Health → New: One Attack, four Health.

Blackjack Stunner

Old: Battlecry: If you control a Secret, return a minion to its owner’s hand. It costs (two) more. → New: Battlecry: If you control a Secret, return a minion to its owner’s hand. It costs (one) more.

Imprisoned Scrap Imp

Old: Dormant for two turns. When this awakens, give all minions in your hand +2/+2. → New: Dormant for two turns. When this awakens, give all minions in your hand +2/+1.

Bloodboil Brute

Old: Six Attack, eight Health → New: Five Attack, eight Health.

Bloodsworn Mercenary

Old: Three Attack, three Health → New: Two Attack, two Health.

The eight cards that are being nerfed by these changes have been showing up consistently in aggressive meta decks, both in Grandmasters and on the ladder.

Hearthstone Patch 17.2.1 will be released next Monday, May 18.